Eddie’s Friday AM Update; A calm day ahead

Good Friday morning! The date is October 20, 2023 and we are starting off the day with temperatures in the teens and single digits across NL as of 6:40 AM NDT (6:10 AM ADT).
Throughout today, we will see a decent recovery in temperatures across much of the Province as some slightly warmer air moves into the region. Highs across the Island will crawl into the teens, and much of Labraodor will see highs in the upper single digits to lower teens.
There will be some showers working through Labrador West this morning which will turn into a lighter rain. The showers and light rain will push east and arrive as far east as Happy Valley-Goose Bay this evening. There will also be showers along the West Coast and possibly onto the Baie Verte Peninsula this afternoon, too.
The weather is going to turn a bit more stormy for the Island this weekend, and I’ll have your full breakdown on this later today on ntv.ca and this evening on NTV.