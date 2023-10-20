Stormy weekend ahead; Special Weather Statement and Wrekchouse Wind Warning issued

A strong area of low pressure will move through the region this weekend. This promises to bring a healthy dose of rain and wind to the Island starting Saturday and lasting into Sunday. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued two weather alerts, so far, ahead of this system. They are as follows…

A Special Weather Statement is in effect from Saturday through Sunday for the following areas:

The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

The Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel – Port aux Basques

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Bay St. George

Buchans and the interior

Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Green Bay – White Bay (Baie Verte Peninsula)

Northern Peninsula East

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Port Saunders and the Straits (Northern Peninsula West)

Current details: Significant rainfall expected this weekend.

Locations: southern, western, central, northern, and parts of northeastern Newfoundland.

Total rainfall: widespread 40 to 80 mm with locally 100 mm or more possible over parts of southern Newfoundland.

Remarks: Rain is forecast throughout the weekend but latest forecast guidance suggests the heaviest rainfall will come in two waves with the first being Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening and the second late Saturday night through most of Sunday.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, pooling of water on roadways, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Be sure storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris.

A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is in effect for Saturday afternoon for the following areas:

Channel – Port aux Basques

Current details: Strong winds are expected or occurring.

Time span: Saturday afternoon.

Maximum gusts: southeasterly up to 120 km/h in the Wreckhouse area.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wreckhouse wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

