CUPW Holding Curb Side Food Drive

Striking employees at Canada Post are holding a 24-hour drive-thru food drive at the Kenmount Road office.

The food drive will take place from Friday, November 29 from 12:01 a.m. to 12 midnight and in support of the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Mount Pearl.

Craig Dyer, President of St. John’s Local #126 said, “our members are so overwhelmed by the support received by the Labour movement and the public that they would like to give back.”

The Canada Post strike began on Friday, November 15, impacting 55,000 members across the country.