Firefighters make quick work of Goulds shed fire

Firefighters made quick work of a shed fire in Goulds on Saturday evening.

At about 10:00 p.m. fire crews from both the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department and St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) were called to a home on Petty Harbour Road. SJRFD Platoon Chief Ed Sears said some residents of the home returned to the shed to find fire consuming an interior wall near a wood stove.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, cutting holes to ensure all hot spots were extinguished. The fire caused significant damage to the shed, and smoke damage to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene of a shed fire in Goulds on Saturday night.

A shed in Goulds was damaged by fire on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)