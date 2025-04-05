Emergency crews kept busy tending to multiple collisions in the metro area

Emergency crews have been kept busy on Saturday attending to multiple motor vehicle incidents in the metro region.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Thorburn Road. A collision between two SUV’s resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no serious injuries reported. Traffic lights were not functioning at the time of the collision due to a reported pole fire earlier in the day.

Roughly an hour later, at 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to two separate collisions at the intersection of Torbay Road and MacDonald Drive. A rear-end collision caused significant damage to a sedan after an SUV was rear-ended. Two other vehicles sustained moderate damage after they collided in the intersection in an unrelated incident.

There were also no serious injuries reported following two incidents in Mount Pearl. Shortly after 4:00 p.m. A rear-end collision on Mount Carson Avenue caused significant damage to at least one vehicle. A pickup truck was also extensively damaged after a single-vehicle crash that saw the vehicle leave the road on Commonwealth Avenue near Heavy Tree Road.