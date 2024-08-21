Cooler air returns to the Island in time for Thursday

Newfoundland’s Forecast
Tonight
Rain showers over the Avlaon and southern areas as a cold front sinks south. Temperatures turn cooler for southern regions as well behind the front. Skies will be cloudy along and south of the TCH. North of the TCH, including on the Northern Peninsula, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows dipping into the lower to middle teens.
Thursday
An area of high pressure build off the northeast coast. The flow around the high will be clockwise, which puts a good deal of the Island in onshore, eastern flow. This will keep skies cloudy over much of Central, eastern and southern sections through much of the day. Parts of central and northeast coast may see some sun later in the day.
Areas along the West and Southwest Coast should break into the sun in the offshore flow. There is also the chance some drier air moves in later in the day, allowing the Avalon to see some sunshine. Areas of the Avalon along Placentia Bay and the eastern side of St. Mary’s Bay will also see some sunny breaks at times.
High temperatures reach the middle teens to lower 20s.
Friday
An area of low pressure spinning over the Maritime Provinces and the Lower North Shore of Quebec will move towards the Island. This will spread rain across much of the area during the afternoon, especially for the eastern two-thirds. There will also be the risk of some thunderstorms.
Highs will again be into the teens to lower 20s.
Saturday
The area of low pressure departs, but some instability behind the low will allow for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms to crop up over central and eastern. Outside of that expect a mix of sun and cloud.
Highs reach the upper teens to lower 20s.
Sunday
Partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s
Monday
There is a chance of showers in the west; for the rest of the Island, it is partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens to middle 20s.
Labrador’s Forecast
Tonight
Generally clear. Lows near 10.
Thursday
Sunny. HIghs in the upper teens to near 20.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the teens to lower 20s.
Saturday
Partly cloudy with some very isolated showers. Highs reach the teens to lower 20s.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the teens to lower 20s.
Monday
Partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.