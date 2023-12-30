Conception Bay East-Bell Island by-election called for Jan. 29

The provincial by-election in Conception Bay East-Bell Island has been set for Jan. 29.

The province’s Chief Electoral Officer issued an election writ Saturday declaring a by-election will take place on Monday, January 29th.

The following key dates apply to this election:

Election Day – Monday, January 29. Polls will be open from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Advance Poll – Monday, January 22. Polls will be open from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Deadline for Candidate Nominations – Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m.

The seat officially became vacant Friday when former PC leader David Brazil retired from politics. Tina Neary is running to succeed him as the Tory candidate, while Kim Churchill is running for the NDP and Fred Hutton is running for the Liberals.

Voters in the district are encouraged to visit the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website (www.elections.gov.nl.ca) for information pertaining to voting qualifications, Election Day voting locations, Advance Poll locations, Special Ballot voting, and more.

Inquiries can also be made by calling Elections Newfoundland and Labrador toll-free at 1-877-729-7987 or local at 709-729-0712.