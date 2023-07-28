Coast Guard called to rescue stranded hiker from uncomfortable situation

Members of the SJRFD cold water rescue team on standby at Outer Cove. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency personnel descended upon the beach in Outer Cove shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening in response to a call that a hiker was in distress.

When crews arrived they found a man who had slipped from the cliff above, and fallen several dozen metres. Unable to climb back up, the man was stranded on the rocks roughly two metres from the water. Adding to the already unusual predicament in which the man found himself was the fact he had lost his shorts during the fall, leaving the individual disrobed with nowhere to hide.

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard depart a boat en route to a stranded hiker in Outer Cove. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Unable to reach the man from above, a decision was made to summon the Canadian Coast Guard. Members of the SJRFD cold water rescue team were remained on standby in case the hiker ended up in the water.

After close to an hour the CCGS Spray arrived in Outer Cove to assist in the rescue. A small rescue craft was launched, with two personnel on board. They were able to get close enough for the man to climb in, for the quick trip to the beach nearby.

A rescued hiker is carried away from the rocks of Outer Cove by members of the Canadian Coast Guard. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Dozens of onlookers lined the road overlooking the beach as the situation unfolded, giving a round of applause once the stranded man was safe aboard the rescue craft.

After receiving clothes en route to the beach, the man was able to walk ashore, where he was met by paramedics who ensured his well being. The individual appeared no worse for wear, despite the circumstances, and did not require transport to hospital. In total the man spent close to ninety minutes stranded on the rocks.