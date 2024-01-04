City of St. John’s sets date for Ward 4 byelection

The byelection for the vacant Ward 4 Council seat will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

A byelection is required following the resignation of Ward 4 Councillor Ian Froude, who stepped down in late December.

Froude was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected by acclamation in 2021. In a release Froude said he was no longer motivated to do the role in the way it should be done, stating he has other opportunities he wants to pursue, including building his business.

Nominations open for the seat in the first week of February, and close on February 13th. The election period will officially begin on Friday, February 23.

The City of St. John’s says further information on the voters list, and the vote-by-mail process will be released in the near future.