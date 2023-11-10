Charges issued to parents of unsupervised youth by RCMP following off-road vehicle collision

Following an investigation into a collision that occurred in September of 2023 between a dirt bike operated by an unsupervised youth and a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with two adult occupants, New-Wes-Valley RCMP has charged parents of the youth involved.

The youth and the two adults were transported to hospital for treatment of various injuries.

Three other dirt bikes, each operated by unsupervised youth, were present at the time of the collision.

The investigation recently led to charges under the Off-Road Vehicles Act against four individuals, all parents of the four youth, for permitting unsupervised operation of an off-road vehicle.

Off-road vehicles can be dangerous to inexperienced operators or to those who operate them in a dangerous manner. As per the Off-Road Vehicles Act, youth under the age of 16 years require adult supervision. The adult supervisor must see and be seen by the youth at all times and be in a position to provide direction.