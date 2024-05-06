Police conducts speed enforcement along communities of Gander Bay

RCMP Traffic Services Central conducted targeted traffic enforcement of speeding vehicles on May 4 in various communities of Gander Bay.

On Saturday, police patrolled various 50 km/hr zones on Route 330 and Route 331. A total of 20 tickets were issued under the Highway Traffic Act for various speeding offences. Speed limits are designed to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians. Drivers are expected to adhere to posted speed limits within communities, as well as on highways in our province.