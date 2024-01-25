CBS man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm following Thursday morning collision

A 33-year-old CBS man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, following a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning.

It happened in the westbound lane, just east of the Team Gushue Highway exit just after 8:00am. Two people were sent to hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A 33-year-old Conception Bay South man was placed under arrest, and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, and his license has been suspended.

The RNC say officers at the scene issued tickets to seven drivers who were using their cell phones to capture video or take photos of the accident.