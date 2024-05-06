Hockey NL opens nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame

Hockey NL is now accepting nominations to its Hockey Hall of Fame.

Nominations are being accepted for Player, Builder, and Media. Nominations can be filed out online.

The nomination process will remain open until early August with a late fall induction ceremony being planned.

The Hockey Hall of Fame was established to honour and pay tribute to individuals, groups, associations, families or teams who have achieved outstanding and extraordinary success while demonstrating exemplary values and/or personal characteristics and made a defining contribution to the advancement of amateur or professional hockey.