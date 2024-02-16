Car catches fire following collision on Outer Ring Road; one person sent to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a collision on the Outer Ring Road on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Torbay Road, at about 7:00 p.m.. The driver of a car reportedly crashed into the back of a piece of heavy equipment that was also traveling east on the road. The driver of the car was able to escape the vehicle before the front of it burst into flames. When fire crews arrived on the scene the front of the car was well alight. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the loader was reportedly uninjured in the collision. Police closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at Torbay Road for a time as crews worked.

