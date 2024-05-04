Electronic Monitoring Program Expands to Clarenville Area

The provincial government has expanded the electronic monitoring program to the Clarenville region. The region spans from Bellevue to Port Blandford along the Trans-Canada Highway and all of the Bonavista Peninsula.

The program allows for enhanced supervision for offenders on probation and conditional sentence orders where the court has imposed the electronic monitoring condition. It also enhances the supervision of those on a temporary absence from correctional facilities where electronic monitoring is deemed appropriate.

Offenders in the program wear ankle bracelets that provide 24/7 location data to probation officers to help enforce conditions such as curfews and no-contact orders. Electronic monitoring also allows offenders to work and support their families and be contributing members of society.