Canadian Coast Guard to welcome new search and rescue lifeboat with dedication to service ceremony today

The Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region will welcome the new search and rescue lifeboat CCGS Gabarus Bay with a dedication to service ceremony in the town of Burgeo on Wednesday afternoon.

The vessel was built by Hike Metal Products Ltd under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. The Canadian Coast Guard says they have received 14 in this series of 20 new vessels.

These Bay Class SAR lifeboats are specifically designed, equipped, and crewed to respond to SAR incidents at sea. These self-righting vessels can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, maintain a maximum 30 minute state-of-readiness, and are typically ready to respond the moment an alert is received.