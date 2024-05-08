Abbott to Bring Greetings at NL Construction Association Build Expo

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott will bring greetings at the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association Build Expo today.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Jack Byrne Regional Sport and Entertainment Centre in Torbay.

The Build Expo is Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest commercial and industrial construction trade expo showcasing the latest equipment advances and newest technology applications in different aspects of the commercial and industrial construction industry.