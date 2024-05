Across Newfoundland, roads are wet with water buildup in some areas. There is also fog across the Avalon Peninsula and south coast which is reducing visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are dry from Wabush to Goose Bay and wet for southeastern areas.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 560 and 561 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.