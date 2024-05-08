Today is McHappy Day at McDonald’s locations across the country.

On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from every McDonald’s menu item sold all day long goes to RMHC NL to raise critical funds for our programs and the families with sick children we support.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Newfoundland and Labrador helps keep families with a sick or injured child close to each other and the care and resources they need, when they need it most.

Open 24 hours a day/7 days a week, Ronald McDonald House features many common areas including a large kitchen, family room, television room, resource center, home office, children’s play areas and laundry facilities. Ronald McDonald House is open to parents, siblings and at times, extended family members of children receiving medical treatment in St. John’s. It draws on a large pool of committed volunteers who help families feel at home.