The Canadian Army Reserve in Newfoundland and Labrador will host public recruiting events this month as part of a national job fair.

These events will primarily consist of open armouries evenings at all armouries across the province on April 25th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There will also be members at the Avalon Mall from April 12 to 19 April from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. where recruiters will be looking for opportunities to speak to members of the public about being a Reservist.