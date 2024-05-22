Clean Up Planned for Outer Ring Road

The Outer Ring Road from Kenmount Road to the Logy Bay Road interchange will be closed on Sunday, May 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a cleanup of litter and large discarded items.

The closure is necessary to ensure a safe environment for all crews working on and near the highway.

Traffic control will be in place on the highway to guide motorists and ease the flow of traffic. Digital display signs are also being placed along the Outer Ring Road to give advanced notice of the closure.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will take the off ramp to Kenmount Road at Donovan’s Overpass. Westbound traffic will access the Trans Canada Highway through the on-ramp at Donovan’s Overpass.

During the clean up, barricades will be erected to prohibit access at all entry points:

Logy Bay Road

Torbay Road

Aberdeen Avenue

Portugal Cove Road

Allandale Road

Team Gushue Highway

Thorburn Road

Topsail Road

Littering on the province’s highways is prohibited under section 163. (1) of the Highway Traffic Act. Penalties range from $100 to $500. Failing to ensure cargo is immobilized or secured so that it cannot leak, spill or blow off; fall from, fall through, or otherwise become dislodged from a vehicle, can result in a minimum fine of $120, to a maximum fine of $600.