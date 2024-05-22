ATV thief caught by Police Service Dog in Stephenville Crossing

The RCMP were engaged in an investigation into the theft of an ATV on May 16. The thief was caught the same day, thanks in part to Police Service Dog, Thor.

Bay St. George RCMP received the report of a theft of an ATV from Stephenville Crossing on the morning of May 16. Shortly after the report was received, the quad was reported to have crashed into Coleman’s Food Centre on Main Street. The driver continued to operate the ATV and fled the scene.

Later that evening, RCMP received information that the suspect were seen on Seal Cove Road. Police and Police Dog Services West attended the area. Police Service Dog Thor quickly tracked the suspect to a residence on Seal Cove Road.

A warrant was issued and police, along with Thor, entered the home. The suspect was not readily apparent in the home but Thor was deployed and found him immediately, hiding in the attic.

Carl Junior Young was arrested and is in custody. He will appear in court at a later date to face charges of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of breaching a probation order, three counts of breaching a release order and resisting arrest.