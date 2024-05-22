Police arrests and charges two men in suspicious fire investigation

Forty-two-year-old Scott Alexander and 37-year-old Thomas Keeping, both of Stephenville, have been charged with multiple offences in relation to a suspicious camper trailer fire that occurred on a residential property in Stephenville in the early morning hours of May 17.

Alexander is charged with the following offences:

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Arson – Damage to Property

He appeared in court and was released on conditions. He will appear in court again at a later date.

Keeping is charged with the following offences:

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Arson – Damage to Property

Failure to Comply with a release order

Failure to Comply with a probation order

He appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He will appear in court again at a later date.