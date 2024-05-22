News

Police arrests and charges two men in suspicious fire investigation

Posted: May 22, 2024 1:36 pm
Forty-two-year-old Scott Alexander and 37-year-old Thomas Keeping, both of Stephenville, have been charged with multiple offences in relation to a suspicious camper trailer fire that occurred on a residential property in Stephenville in the early morning hours of May 17.

Alexander is charged with the following offences:

  • Arson – Disregard for Human Life
  • Arson – Damage to Property

He appeared in court and was released on conditions. He will appear in court again at a later date.

Keeping is charged with the following offences:

  • Arson – Disregard for Human Life
  • Arson – Damage to Property
  • Failure to Comply with a release order
  • Failure to Comply with a probation order

He appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He will appear in court again at a later date.

