Burin Peninsula RCMP investigating trailer theft

The RCMP on the Burin Peninsula is investigating the theft of a Mallard Lite Trailer from Little Barasway, which is located on Route 210 between Grand Bank and Grand Beach.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Thursday, December 21, and Saturday, December 23.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the trailer and identifying those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.