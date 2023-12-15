Breezy with flurries and showers for our Friday

Our Friday is certainly off to a cold start across much of the Island, with temperatures several ticks below freezing and wind chills into the minus teens. Meanwhile, readings in Labrador are similar, which means it’s a mild morning as temps like this are above normal.
It is also a breezy morning, hence the wind chills, with wind speeds currently sustained around 30 or 40 km/h for much of the Province. Wind speeds will increase a bit today and will gust as high as 70 km/h for most, with parts of the GNP and southern Labrador seeing gusts as high as 90 km/h.
Today’s weather will be milder than most of yesterday across much of the Province as a cold front will be approaching from the west. Highs will be near 0 on the Island and close in parts of Labrador. There will be areas of snow and flurries over western Newfoundland today, which will ease this afternoon. Travel conditions will be locally poor, especially along the coast north of Corner Brook.
Some flurries and/or showers will move across southern and eastern Newfoundland as well later today, and Futurecast shows this quite well. You can see the loop of the expected precipitation by watching the video below. Have a great Friday!