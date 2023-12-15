Stormy conditions possible on the Northern Peninsula and Southern Labrador at times today

A Blowing Snow Advisory is in effect for the Great Northern Peninsula and the Labrador Straits until Friday afternoon.

In the Labrador Straits and Great Northern Peninsula, strong winds, reaching a maximum of 90 km/h from the southwest, will accompany fresh snowfall of 2 to 5 cm. This combination will likely result in poor visibility due to blowing snow from this morning until this afternoon.

Blowing snow advisories are issued for conditions where winds are anticipated to cause visibility to drop to 800 meters or less for at least 3 hours.

Motorists are advised to be cautious and adjust their driving to accommodate changing road conditions.