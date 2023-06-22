Blaketown man charged with attempted murder

A 39-year-old man from Blaketown has been charged with attempted murder.

Thirty-nine-year-old Adam Budgell is charged with attempted murder and other violent criminal offences in relation to a number of violent assaults against a victim.

These assaults occurred between April and June of 2023, with the most recent on June 20.

Budgell was arrested on June 20, attended court and was remanded into custody. He attends court again today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Attempted murder

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats

Breach of probation

The investigation is continuing.