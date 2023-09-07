Athletics, Pirates, and Guardians among winners in MLB action Wednesday

There were 15 games in Major League Baseball on Wednesday.

Athletics 5 Blue Jays 2

Pirates 5 Brewers 4

Guardians 2 Twins 1

Cubs 8 Giants 2

Diamondbacks 12 Rockies 5

Phillies 5 Padres 1

Mariners 8 Reds 4

Rays 3 Red Sox 1

Marlins 11 Dodgers 4

Yankees 4 Tigers 3

Nationals 3 Mets 2

Cardinals 11 Braves 6

White Sox 6 Royals 4

Astros 12 Rangers 3

Orioles 10 Angels 3

Six games are on the schedule for today.

The Dodgers will go head to head with the Marlins, the Mariners will face the Rays, the Tigers and Yankees will battle it out, the Cardinals versus the Braves, the Diamondbacks will play against the Cubs, and the Guardians will play the Angels.