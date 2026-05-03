Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Line dancing flashmob performs at Village Mall

Arts & Entertainment, Local News, News

A line dancing flashmob performed at the Village Mall in St. John’s this weekend.

Related Articles

Lady Cove launches ‘Rock the Road’ fundraiser ahead of performances in Wales and Dublin
Read more
New iceberg festival launches in Twillingate
Read more
Kitchen mishap keeps fire crews busy
Read more
Evening fire damages centre-city home; displaces two
Read more
Bonavista RCMP investigating attempted break and enter, seeking public’s assistance
Read more
27 year old driver accumulates $30,000 in outstanding fines
Read more
Back to top