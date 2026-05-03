Line dancing flashmob performs at Village Mall Arts & Entertainment, Local News, News May 3rd, 2026 A line dancing flashmob performed at the Village Mall in St. John’s this weekend. Related Articles April 25, 2026 Lady Cove launches ‘Rock the Road’ fundraiser ahead of performances in Wales and Dublin Read more April 23, 2026 New iceberg festival launches in Twillingate Read more April 22, 2026 Kitchen mishap keeps fire crews busy Read more April 21, 2026 Evening fire damages centre-city home; displaces two Read more April 21, 2026 Bonavista RCMP investigating attempted break and enter, seeking public’s assistance Read more April 20, 2026 27 year old driver accumulates $30,000 in outstanding fines Read more