Applications for Accessible Taxi Grant Now Open

The Province today announced a call for applications for the 2023-24 Accessible Taxi Grant.

The application process is now open for individuals, companies and agencies that are able to deliver accessible taxi services within Newfoundland and Labrador to apply for grants of up to $25,000.

These grants assist with costs of retrofitting a passenger vehicle to meet accessibility standards or assist with the purchase of a new vehicle, which can accommodate passengers with mobility devices, such as wheelchairs and scooters. The accessible taxi service must give priority to persons with disabilities, but may provide taxi services to all customers.

The Accessible Taxi Grant delivers on the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to help create a more accessible, equitable and inclusive province, where each person feels valued and respected. It also supports the recommendations of Health Accord NL.

In 2022-23, the Department awarded Accessible Taxi Grant funding in the amount of $25,000 each to ASAP Cabs in Grand Falls-Windsor and Springdale Taxi in Springdale.

To obtain a copy of the guidelines and application form, please visit the department’s website, email [email protected], call toll-free 1-888-729-6279 or text 709-725-4463. Video Relay Service calls are also welcome and applications are available in alternate formats. The deadline to apply is January 5, 2024.

As part of Budget 2023, the Provincial Government is investing $50,000 for the Accessible Taxi Grant for 2023-24.