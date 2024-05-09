Police searching for missing person, Sophia White

The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community in locating missing person, 15-year-old Sophia WHITE of St. John’s. She was last seen in the area of Laurrier Street, St. John’s, on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m.

WHITE is described to be about 5’7” tall, 135 lbs, with long dyed orange hair and blue eyes. She wears braces and has piercings on both sides of her nose. There is no clothing description available from the time she was last seen. Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of WHITE is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.