Additional Medical Imaging Results Accessible via MyHealthNL

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has announced that additional medical imaging reports are now accessible via MyHealthNL. Patients can now view all medical imaging reports from X-rays to magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scans, mammograms, ultrasounds and more from across the province.

Since its launch on July 4, 2024, over 100,000 people across Newfoundland and Labrador have signed up for MyHealthNL.

The MyHealthNL app, available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores, can also be accessed via web browsers at MyHealthNL.ca.