Break and enter suspect in Upper Amherst Cove apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow

Following a report of a break and enter in progress at a residence in Upper Amherst Cove on Tuesday, 48-year-old Irving William Power was apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog (PSD) Marlow and her handler.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 8, police received a report of a residential break and enter in progress at a cabin on Old Country Pond Road. The owner of the property was alerted of the incident by a residential security camera.

Bonavista RCMP searched the area and viewed an image of the suspect, who police identified as Irving Power. RCMP Police Dog Services were engaged and also attended the scene. As the dog handler was approaching the area, a man matching the suspect description was observed walking on Old Country Road and onto Route 235. The Police Dog Services team exited the police vehicle and approached the suspect, Power, who was arrested without incident. PSD Marlow and her handler established a track, starting at the location of Power’s arrest, which led back to the scene of the crime.

Power, who is currently on probation, was held in custody overnight and will appear in court today. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and enter

Breach of probation

The investigation is continuing.