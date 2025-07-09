RNC make sexual assault arrest

The RNC has charged a man after responding to a sexual assault in St. John’s.

On Saturday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Topsail Road. Officers located a male and female at a bus stop engaging in a sexual act.

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit was engaged to investigate. On Monday, 46-year-old Rodney Pardy of St. John’s was charged with an indecent act and sexual assault and was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.