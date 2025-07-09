Police continues to search for wanted man Kieran (Alex) Pardy

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is continuing to look for wanted man 37-year-old Kieran Alexander Pardy of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who commonly goes by Alex Pardy.

Last night, police received reports that Pardy was seen near a commercial property on Green Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and was reportedly in possession of a firearm. Upon receiving this information, residents were asked to shelter in place. Extensive search efforts were conducted, however, Pardy was not located.

Today, RCMP officers with Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachment, Labrador District General Investigation Section and Police Dog Services are engaged and are continuing to search for Pardy. Residents are strongly encouraged to report information about his current location. As a means of caution, the public is urged not to approach him.

Pardy is wanted in relation to the following criminal offences:

Robbery with a firearm

Disguise with intent to commit and offence

Pointing a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Resisting/obstructing a police officer

Flight from police

Operation while prohibited

Failure to comply with conditions of release order

Failure to comply with probation order

The investigation is continuing.