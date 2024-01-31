Actor Rick Boland passes away at 70

Newfoundland actor, writer and director Rick Boland passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

From Curling, Boland left an indelible mark on the province’s theatre community since the 1970s. He worked with the Newfoundland Travelling Theatre Company, the Mummers’ Troupe collective and was instrumental in the creation of Rising Tide Theatre.

Some of his most notable roles were in Hatching, Matching and Dispatching, The Adventure of Faustus Bidgood and Extraordinary Visitor.

Boland was also an active member of the NL NDP Party. The party shared a statement on Twitter this afternoon:

“We are so sorry to say a final goodbye to Rick Boland. Rick passed away last night. He is best known to most for his many contributions to the NL arts community, but we in the NDP remember him fondly as a long-time supporter and campaigner. Rick worked on and led countless provincial and federal campaigns, especially in St. John’s South/Waterford Valley, and served on district, riding and provincial executives. His creativity and boundless optimism inspired many of us to do just that little bit extra, make a few more phone calls or pull one more vote. Rick believed devoutly in social justice and the inherent dignity of all people. We saw this in campaign offices, where he welcomed and encouraged volunteers, many who had never been involved in the NDP. His generosity was legend. Our sympathies to his many family members and friends.”