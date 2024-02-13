2SLGBTQIA+ warm line returning

Planned parenthood has announced the return of their 2SLGBTQIA+ warm line next month.

The phone line was originally launched in 2020 to help create a sense of community for those experiencing isolation. However, the line was shut down last year because of lack of funding. At that time they said it would be closed until at least mid-may of last year – that closure has lasted into 2024.

Last week, planned parenthood announced that thanks to funding from the office of women and gender equality, the warm line will be returning in march 2024.