Strong winds are occurring in the Wreckhouse area until noon today.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wreckhosue Wind Warning until midday. Maximum wind gusts up to 100 km/h are expected or occurring.

As of 5:30 AM, wind speeds at the Wreckhouse Weather observing station were clocked from the east-southeast at 63 km/h with gusts to 91 km/h.

Wreckhouse Wind Warnings are issued when there is a risk of significant or damaging winds.