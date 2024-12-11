Churchill Falls announcement coming as N.L. and Quebec premiers set to unveil ‘historic partnership’

N.L. Premier Andrew Furey and Quebec Premier Francois Legault will make what they’re calling an “historic partnership announcement” in St. John’s on Thursday, expected to be about the Churchill Falls contract.
National media have been reporting that a deal is either close or complete. Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec have been in talks to renew the Churchill Falls contract for a number of years. The controversial contract is scheduled to expire in 2041.
The two premiers first met about Churchill Falls in February 2023, when they agreed to put together a team to talk about the future of the contract. Legault acknowledged at the time that Churchill Falls was a “bad deal” for Newfoundland and Labrador.
The announcement will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be carried live on NTV and NTV+.
The premiers will be joined by N.L. Energy Minister Andrew Parsons, Quebec Energy Minister Christine Fréchette, and N.L. Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams.