Woman facing impaired driving charge after collision in Paradise

On Wednesday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of an accident in the Town of Paradise.

There were two vehicles involved, one had been struck and collided with a fire hydrant and the other vehicle had come to rest on a residential snow-covered lawn.

Responding officers noticed that one of the drivers showed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver failed a roadside screening device and was taken to Mount Pearl for a breathalyzer. The 31-year-old female failed the breathalyzer and is charged with Impaired Driving and Failing the Breathalyzer.

Her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

There were no injuries.