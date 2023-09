A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a residential break and entry in the east end of St. John’s.

Police received a call about the break and enter at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday morning and arrested the accused at 3:00 p.m. downtown.

The accused was charged with break and entry, theft under $5000, breach of a release order, and breach of probation.

She was held to appear in court.