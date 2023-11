On Tuesday afternoon several RNC officers responded to the area of the Colonial Building on Military Road in St. John’s to a complaint of an assault with a weapon in progress.

Police spoke to witnesses who indicated that a female was in the area brandishing an axe and threatening people.

The 24-year-old female was located and charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, resisting arrest, and mischief.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court this morning.