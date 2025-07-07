RNC catch up to man who stole trailer, heavy equipment, and ATV

The RNC attended a residence on Paradise Road in Paradise on Sunday evening and attempted to make an arrest following an investigation.

The 47-year-old male was located at his residence and was arrested for failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle and theft over $5,000.

The investigation was initiated earlier in the day when an RNC officer witnessed the theft of a trailer loaded with heavy equipment and an ATV on it. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it refused to stop, striking the police cruiser.