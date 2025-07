The cruise ship, the Volendam, will arrive in the port of St. John’s on Tuesday.

The ship, operated by Holland America, will arrive in port at 8:00 a.m. and will depart at 5:00 p.m.

The ship carries 1839 passengers. Passengers are on an 11-day trip which includes stops in eastern Canada and New England.

During the visit, the public is reminded that parking is limited on Harbour Drive. City parking remains available in other areas throughout the Downtown except for the pedestrian mall.