Around 10:20 p.m. last evening, an RNC officer came across a theft in progress while on patrol in the central city area of St. John’s.

The male suspect exited a business when he ran into an RNC officer.

After a foot chase through some backyards, officers arrested the 30-year-old man.

He had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, and he was additionally charged with theft, obstruction and breach of probation.

He was held to appear in court this morning.