Winter Storm Warning for southern Avalon, Winter Storm Watch remains in effect north and west

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern areas of the Avalon Peninsula, from Friday morning until Saturday morning. Expect snowfall over 25 cm, along with northerly wind gusts as high as 80 km/h.
Snow will begin Friday morning and become heavy at times during the afternoon before ending Friday night. The wind and falling snow will create areas of reduced visibility and travel will become difficult.
Winter Storm Warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected occur together.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for northern areas of the Avalon Peninsula, the Bonavista Peninsula, Clarenville, and the Burin Peninsula for 15-25 cm in the same time frame, along with wind gusts as high as 80 km/h from the north.
Winter Storm Watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.
I expected the Winter Storm Watch to be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Snowfall Warning (west of the Avalon) later today.