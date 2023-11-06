Winter Storm, Snowfall Warning issued for southeast Labrador

A potent area of low pressure will bring significant snowfall to much of southern and southeast Labrador from late tonight through late Wednesday. Ahead of this system, the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued Winter Storm and Snowfall Warnings for southeast Labrador.
The alerts are as follows
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following area:
- Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair
Current details: Significant snowfall, mixed precipitation, and strong winds are expected.
Locations: Labrador Straits.
Total snowfall: 10 to 15 cm, except 30 cm inland and over higher terrain.
Maximum wind gusts: east to northeasterly 80 km/h.
Time span: Wednesday morning until Wednesday night.
Similar storms in the past have caused road closures and cancellations of ferry services.
Remarks: Conditions will vary from wet snow (and at times rain) at the coast, to rapidly accumulating snow with poor visibilities in blowing snow inland and over higher terrain.
Consider postponing non-essential travel or backcountry activities until conditions improve.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.
A Snowfall Warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
Current details: Significant snowfall is expected.
Locations: Upper Lake Melville; Eagle River; Norman Bay to Lodge Bay.
Total snowfall: 10 to 15 cm, except 15 to 25 cm over higher terrain.
Time span: Wednesday morning until Wednesday night.
Remarks: Gusty winds accompanying the snow will cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow over higher terrain, where temperatures are expected to be colder.
Anyone planning travel or backcountry activities such as hunting should be prepared for challenging conditions, with rapidly accumulating snow.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.