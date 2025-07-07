Nice start to the work week after some morning showers

It was a stormy weekend across Island portions of the province, with several areas seeing thunderstorms. The good news is that no thunderstorms are expected today.
Across the Island portion of the province, we will see some showers this morning with about 5 mm expected in the heaviest showers. Most areas will see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees on the Avalon Peninsula, 21 to 25 in central sections of the Island, and from 15 to 20 degrees along the west coast.
It’s a different story across Labrador, where it will be pleasant today with a mix of sun and cloud expected. Temperatures this afternoon will range from 15 to 24 degrees.
Looking ahead, high pressure will dominate over the province for much of the week. An area of low pressure will pass south of the Island on Wednesday; aside from some cloud cover along the south coast, there should be no impacts.
