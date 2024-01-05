Winter storm for eastern Newfoundland moves in this morning, forecast remains largely unchanged

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches remain in effect this morning for areas of eastern Newfoundland, and the Avalon Peninsula, with the Avlaon under the Winter Storm Warning. Remember, Environment Canada will issue a warning like this when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together. In today’s case, that will be snow and wind.
Light snow is falling this morning, but this is unrelated to the incoming snow, which is still south of the island but is in the process of moving in. Radar shows some light returns south of the Avalon, but any heavy snowfall will not arrive until late morning or early afternoon.
The current forecast indicates that heavy snow will overspread the region, and 20-30 cm will fall on the Avalon by late tonight or early Saturday, with lesser amounts to the west. Winds will ramp up this afternoon and evening as well, making for blizzard-like conditions in exposed areas. Future radar times the snow out for you, hour by hour, into tomorrow.
I will have another update for you later this morning.