Winter driving conditions across Labrador

On the Avalon Peninsula, central, and south coast roads are bare and dry with good visibility. There are a few partly snow-covered sections on the west coast and Northern Peninsula with icy patches.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with slippery sections.

The MV Qajaq W is delayed two hours to allow sufficient time for the sea state to improve. Other provincial ferries and Marine Atlantic are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 694 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.